French power supplier says technician killed as it battles damage from Storm Ciarán

PARIS (AP) — French power network operator Enedis says one of its technicians was killed as it battles to restore electricity to hundreds of thousands of homes in the wake of major storms. The 46-year-old man killed Saturday was working in a rapid-reaction force deployed in the Brittany region of northwest France that was battered Thursday by Storm Ciarán. The storm packed record-breaking winds and rain and killed 14 people across Europe. Enedis said that police are investigating the man’s death. French media reported that the technician was electrocuted while working on a power cable.

