Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of a man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago will stand trial starting Monday accused of helping his teenage son obtain a gun license even after he had threatened violence. Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park in July 2022. Each count carries a maximum three-year prison term. Crimo Jr.’s defense attorney has called the charges against his client “baseless and unprecedented.”

Associated Press

