Car crashes into pub’s outdoor dining area in Australia, killing 5 and injuring 6

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A car has crashed into an Australian pub’s outdoor dining area, killing five people and injuring six others including the driver. Police say the 66-year-old driver of the luxury BMW SUV was taken to a hospital after the crash at the crowded Royal Daylesford Hotel beer garden in the rural town of Daylesford, northwest of Melbourne, on Sunday evening. He suffered shock and minor injuries and remains under police guard. Police investigators on Monday were trying to determine how the car came to mount a curb and crash into the roadside dining area. The driver tested negative for alcohol and his blood was being analyzed for other impairing substances. Police have not ruled out speed as a factor.

