Another ex-player is alleging Blackhawks’ former video coach sexually assaulted him in 2009-10

CHICAGO (AP) — A former hockey player in the Chicago Blackhawks organization has alleged in a lawsuit the team’s former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the 2009-10 season. He says the Blackhawks took no action when he complained because it didn’t want a disruption during its run to the Stanley Cup. The Chicago Tribune reported the plaintiff was a teammate of Kyle Beach, who reached a settlement with the Blackhawks in December 2021 after alleging he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich. The Blackhawks declined to comment on the specifics of the latest lawsuit in a statement to the Tribune.

