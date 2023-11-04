Supporters celebrate opening of Gay Games in Hong Kong, first in Asia, despite lawmakers’ opposition

HONG KONG (AP) — Scores of athletes celebrated the opening of the Gay Games in Hong Kong despite opposition from anti-LGBTQ lawmakers, marking the first time the international sporting event to be held in Asia. Participants marked the opening Saturday. Nearly 2,400 athletes from about 45 territories, including Britain, the United States, and Australia, will compete in a variety of games, from tennis and swimming to culturally rich activities like dragon boat racing and mahjong in the nine-day event. LGBTQ+ activism is a rare spot that is still making considerable progress in Hong Kong under a government crackdown on its civil society following the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.