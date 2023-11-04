Small biz owners are both hopeful and anxious about the holidays, taking a cue from their customers
By MAE ANDERSON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — All signs point to a relatively solid holiday season for America’s small businesses. Yet, owners of these businesses appear to have a collective anxiety about the months ahead. They have their customers to thank on both counts. American kept up their spending over the summer, witness the government’s estimate that the economy grew by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yet even as they open their wallets, consumers seem pessimistic about their finances. In turn, owners fear consumers have run through their pandemic savings and might cut back this holiday season or shop online again after years of supporting local businesses.