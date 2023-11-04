Gunmen kill 5 people in an apparent dispute over fuel theft in central Mexico, police say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican police say gunmen on motorcycles fatally shot five men on the outskirts of the city of Puebla in an apparent dispute over stolen fuel. The Puebla police department says the five victims appeared to have been guarding two gas tanker trucks Saturday when the attack occurred. The department says the attack was “presumably for fuel theft.” It says two of the victims had been arrested recently for alleged involvement in the explosion of a gas tanker truck. Puebla is just east of Mexico City and has long been plagued by gangs that drill illegal taps into government pipelines to steal fuel.

