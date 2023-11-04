Chiefs want to be ‘world’s team’ by going global with star power and Super Bowl success
By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs say Sunday’s game in Frankfurt against the Miami Dolphins is a big step in the organization’s plan to become the “world’s team.” The blueprint is simple enough. They have won two of the past four Super Bowls, they have dynamic stars in reigning MVP Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and the NFL has prioritized international growth. Taylor Swift just adds to their good timing. Chiefs president Mark Donovan says: “We feel like this is our era.” They hope to play more games abroad. The Chiefs have spent $1 million in preparation, and fan events for Frankfurt including docking a Chiefs-themed yacht in the Main River.