A Norway spruce from West Virginia is headed to the US Capitol to be this year’s Christmas tree

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 63-foot Norway spruce from the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia is on its way to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to be the Christmas tree for 2023. Snow fell on the crew members Wednesday in Monongahela National Forest as they harvested the tree selected for this year’s holiday season. The tree was selected by Jim Kaufmann, Director of the Capitol Grounds for the Architect of the Capitol. Over the next several days, the tree will be taken to several cities in West Virginia before arriving in the Capitol in Washington.

