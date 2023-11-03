Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs’ game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn’t say

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Travis Kelce has declined to discuss Taylor Swift’s status for Sunday’s game in Germany — and their status as a couple. The Chiefs tight end spoke at a press conference but wouldn’t say whether the pop star plans to attend the game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. The Chiefs arrived Friday morning and practiced at the campus of the German national soccer team in Frankfurt. He says, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.” Kelce says it’s “pretty much a coincidence” that his stats are much better this season when Swift attends his games.

