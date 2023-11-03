UN official says the average Gazan is living on two pieces of bread a day, and people need water

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says the average Gazan is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour that the U.N. had stockpiled in the region. And he adds that the refrain from people on the street now is “Water! Water!” Thomas White said Friday that “having traveled the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks it is a scene of death and destruction.” He says the Palestinian refugee agency is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza aiming to get bread to 1.7 million people.

