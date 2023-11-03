Two more former Northwestern football players say they experienced racist treatment in early 2000s

CHICAGO (AP) — Two more former Northwestern University football players have come forward saying they experienced racist treatment during their time on the team in the early 2000s. Noah Herron and Rico Lamitte say Black players were pressured to conform to white norms and faced unfair punishments. They spoke Friday at a news conference hosted by a Chicago law firm representing more than 50 former Northwestern athletes. Attorney Patrick Salvi says Herron and Lamitte are not plaintiffs in any lawsuits “as of right now.” Herron was a star running back at Northwestern from 2000 to 2004. He played in the NFL. Lamitte played under the name Rico Tarver from 2001 to 2005.

