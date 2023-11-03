The Supreme Court will hear an NRA appeal in a dispute with a former New York state official

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the National Rifle Association over comments from a former New York state official who urged banks and insurance companies to discontinue their association with gun promoting groups after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The justices will hear arguments early next year in the NRA’s appeal, which claimed that remarks by former New York State Department of Financial Services superintendent Maria Vullo violated the group’s First Amendment rights. The NRA sued Vullo after multiple entities cut ties or decided not to do business with the organization.

