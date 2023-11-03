Skip to Content
AP-National

The Supreme Court will hear an NRA appeal in a dispute with a former New York state official

By
Published 11:36 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from the National Rifle Association over comments from a former New York state official who urged banks and insurance companies to discontinue their association with gun promoting groups after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The justices will hear arguments early next year in the NRA’s appeal, which claimed that remarks by former New York State Department of Financial Services superintendent Maria Vullo violated the group’s First Amendment rights. The NRA sued Vullo after multiple entities cut ties or decided not to do business with the organization.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content