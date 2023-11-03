Tensions spike in Rio de Janeiro ahead of Copa Libertadores soccer final and after Copacabana brawl

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tensions are high in Rio de Janeiro on the eve of the Copa Libertadores soccer final following a brawl between fan clubs and a fierce police response on the Copacabana beach. The incident marred the excitement ahead of the game between Brazil’s Fluminense and Argentina’s Boca Juniors. The match is due on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro’s famed Maracana stadium. Conmebol, the continental governing body of soccer in South America, met with directors of the Brazilian Football Confederation, the Argentine Football Association, Fluminense and Boca Juniors to discuss security on Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.