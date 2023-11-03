South Dakota governor asks state Supreme Court about conflict of interest after lawmaker resigns

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has requested guidance from the state’s Supreme Court about conflict-of-interest rules for lawmakers. Several weeks ago, South Dakota state lawmaker Jessica Castleberry resigned and agreed to repay the $500,000 in federal COVID-19 relief she received for her day care business. Castleberry violated a state Supreme Court opinion from 2020 that said lawmakers cannot receive such payments, and they cannot enter state contracts “directly or indirectly.” The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Thursday that Noem, Attorney General Marty Jackley and two Republican lawmakers have sent letters to the court seeking clarity on what else is illegal.

