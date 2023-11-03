Serbian police arrest 7 people smugglers and find over 700 migrants in raids after a deadly shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they’ve made seven arrests on suspicion of smuggling people into Hungary as part of a days-long crackdown on irregular migration. Last week, a shooting in the border area killed three migrants and wounded one. Reports of violence and gun battles have become common near the border between Serbia and Hungary, which is an EU member state. Thousands of migrants have been camping in the area, looking for ways to cross with the help of people smugglers. Police say they made arrests both in the capital Belgrade and in Subotica, a city near the Hungarian border.

