Robert De Niro’s former top assistant says she found his back-scratching behavior ‘creepy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro’s former top executive assistant says she found it “creepy” when the actor insisted she scratch his back. Graham Chase Robinson became emotional several times as she testified Friday at a New York civil trial. She said the back-scratching was an example of abusive behavior. Robinson claims the trauma she endured before she quit working for De Niro in 2019 after 11 years has left her jobless and depressed. The 41-year-old is seeking $12 million in damages from the 80-year-old actor. De Niro wants a jury to award him $6 million on breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty grounds.

