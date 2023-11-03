Puerto Rican ex-boxer Félix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison in the killing of his pregnant lover
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo has received two life sentences after being found guilty in the grisly killing of his 27-year-old pregnant lover. A federal judge sentenced Verdejo on Friday following emotional speeches by the family of Keishla Rodríguez. She was killed in April 2021. Verdejo had been found guilty in July of kidnapping that leads to a death and of causing the death of an unborn child. The case had stunned the U.S. territory where many have demanded better protection for domestic violence victims.