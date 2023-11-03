Officials identify two workers — one killed, one still missing — after Kentucky coal plant collapse

Officials have released the names of two workers trapped when a coal mine preparation plant collapsed earlier this week in eastern Kentucky. News outlets report that Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty identified the men as Billy Ray Daniels and Alvin Nees. Officials have said that Daniels died amid rescue efforts at the scene. Nees is believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. The men from neighboring Pike County were doing contracting work as part of the building’s demolition. Lafferty said Thursday that the search for Nees is still a rescue operation. Crews have begun removing layers of rubble and debris at the Martin Mine Prep Plant where an 11-story abandoned building crashed down Tuesday night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.