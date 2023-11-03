No police investigation for husband of Norway’s ex-prime minister over stock trades

Norwegian police say the husband of the former prime minister, Erna Solberg, will not face investigation over his stock trading during her two terms in office. They say they found no indications that he benefited from inside information. Solberg, who was prime minister from 2013 to 2021, has faced intense political and media pressure because of the trading of her husband, who made more than 3,600 share deals. Solberg has led Norway’s center-right party since 2004 and has repeatedly said she wants to be the conservative prime ministerial candidate at the 2025 general election.

