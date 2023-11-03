Skip to Content
King Charles III meets with religious leaders to promote peace on the final day of his Kenya visit

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — King Charles III has met with religious leaders about promoting peace and security during the last day of his four-day trip to Kenya. It’s his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. On a rainy Friday morning, the king visited the East Africa region’s oldest mosque and an Anglican cathedral, where he met leaders from the Christian, Hindu, Muslim and African traditional faiths. Earlier in the visit, Charles expressed “greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” for the violence of the colonial era, though he didn’t explicitly apologize for Britain’s actions in its former colony as many had wanted. Kenya celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence in December.

Associated Press

