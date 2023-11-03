Killer on the loose: Maine mass shooter was alive for most of massive search, autopsy suggests

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An autopsy suggests that the mass shooter in Lewiston, Maine, was alive and possibly on the run during a good portion of the huge search. The hunt for Army reservist Robert Card led to community-wide shelter-in-place orders. On Friday, the medical examiner officer’s office released its conclusion about Card’s time of death. It comes a week after his body was discovered in the back of a tractor-trailer on property of his former employer. Card died from a self-inflicted gunshot. The Oct. 25 shootings at a bar and bowling alley killed 18 people and wounded 13 others.

