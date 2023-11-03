Kendrick Lamar plans to bring major concerts to Africa through new Global Citizen initiative

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience, a new initiative to establish an international touring circuit on the continent of Africa launching with a concert in Kigali, Rwanda on Dec. 6. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said Lamar’s show at the BK Arena will be financed with a mix of philanthropic donations and corporate funding in hopes the Pulitzer Prize-winning, “Humble” rapper will show the opportunities for artists who appeal to Africa’s booming generation of young people. Kweku Mandela, Global Citizen’s chief vision officer, said Africans should be available to experience the biggest concerts in the world just like everyone else.

