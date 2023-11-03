Japan’s prime minister visits Manila to boost defense ties in the face of China’s growing aggression

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Japan’s prime minister is visiting the Philippines, where he’s expected to announce a security aid package and upcoming negotiations for a defense pact. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s two-day visit is aimed at boosting Tokyo’s alliances in the face of China’s alarming assertiveness in the region. In Manila, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will hold talks with Kishida on bolstering overall relations, primarily defense ties. On Saturday, Kishida will become the first Japanese premier to address a joint session of the Philippine congress. The upcoming event reflects a transformation in the Asian nations’ ties since Japan’s brutal occupation of the Philippines during World War II.

By JIM GOMEZ and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

