Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Marine Corps veteran who served as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for attacking police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federico Klein declined to address the court on Friday before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to five years and 10 months in prison. Federal prosecutors say Klein repeatedly assaulted officers, urged other rioters to join the fray and tried to stop police from shutting entrance doors during a fight for control of a tunnel entrance on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.