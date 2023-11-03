Chicago-area police entered wrong home, held disabled woman and grandkids for hours, lawsuit alleges

A federal lawsuit alleges that Chicago-area police entered the wrong home while serving an arrest warrant in 2021 and held a disabled woman, her four young grandchildren and other relatives for hours. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says officers violated the family’s civil rights and seeks unspecified damages. The plaintiffs allege police went into the residence in Joliet even after being told the person they sought didn’t live there. The lawsuit says the address on the warrant was an adjacent residence in the same building. Officers allegedly pointed loaded firearms directly at family members, cut open couch cushions and wouldn’t let the 63-year-old woman get her asthma inhaler or use the bathroom.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.