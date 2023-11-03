As billions roll in to fight the US opioid epidemic, one county shows how recovery can work

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What could that look like? One Ohio community is already doing many of the things advocates say should be considered. Hancock County funds harm reduction efforts such as a needle exchange and naloxone distribution. It also has a recovery community center, a drug court intended to get people into treatment rather than jail, housing for some people in recovery and aggressive outreach to help people with substance use disorder navigate their options for help.

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CARLA K. JOHNSON Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.