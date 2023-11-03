AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Tuesday’s general election in Pennsylvania will fill a vacant state Supreme Court seat that could play a significant role on voting-related cases during the 2024 presidential campaign. The court has a 4-2 Democratic majority, so the outcome of this race will not determine partisan control. But the seat could help Democrats or Republicans keep or gain control of the court when the next elections are held in 2025. In the meantime, the new justice could break any 3-3 ties on election-related cases that come up in the presidential race. Also on the ballot are races for Philadelphia mayor and Allegheny County executive.

