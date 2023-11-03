After raid on fundraiser’s home, NYC mayor says he has no knowledge of ‘foreign money’ in campaign

New York (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has denied any involvement in illegal political fundraising, but his campaign pledged to review its books and the actions of its workers after federal agents raided the home of one of his chief fundraisers. The New York Times says it obtained a search warrant indicating authorities were examining whether the Democrat’s campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive banned donations from foreigners. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment. Adams says he had no knowledge of “any foreign money.”

