A small plane headed from Croatia to Salzburg crashes in Austria, killing 4 people

BERLIN (AP) — A small plane flying from Croatia to Salzburg has crashed in Austria, killing four people. Police say the aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon near Lintsching in Austria’s Salzburg province. It had taken off from the Croatian capital, Zagreb, about two hours earlier. Police say the bodies of the four people were recovered from the wreckage but have not yet been identified. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

