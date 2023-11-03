15 UN peacekeepers in a convoy withdrawing from northern Mali were injured by 2 explosive devices

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says 15 U.N. peacekeepers in a convoy withdrawing from a rebel stronghold in northern Mali were injured when vehicles hit improvised explosive devices on two occasions this week. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the eight peacekeepers injured Wednesday are in stable condition while the seven wounded early Friday were evacuated by air. The peacekeepers are withdrawing weeks earlier than planned because of growing insecurity. They suffered two other IED attacks after leaving their base in Kidal on Oct. 31. The JNIM extremist group claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, in which at least two peacekeepers were injured. In June, Mali’s junta ordered the nearly 15,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force to leave the country.

