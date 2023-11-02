No evidence of mechanical failure in plane crash that killed North Dakota lawmaker, report says

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal investigators say they found no evidence of a mechanical failure before an Oct. 1 plane crash that killed a North Dakota state senator, his wife and their two young children. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report into the crash on Thursday. State Sen. Doug Larsen, his wife Amy and sons Christian and Everett had stopped to refuel in Utah while returning home from a family gathering in Arizona. Doug Larsen was piloting the small plane when it crashed near Moab, Utah. Larsen was a 29-year member of the North Dakota Army National Guard and flew Black Hawk helicopters. He had recently earned his commercial pilot’s license with hopes of one day flying for a major airline.

