Panama’s congress backtracks to preserve controversial Canadian mining contract

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A bill banning all new mining activities in Panama will go to a third and final vote after another extraordinary session of debate. One article was removed, however, which would have revoked a controversial mining contract. The country has been rocked by protests since the contract was inked almost two weeks ago. An earlier version of the new bill would have revoked the contract, until the Assembly edited it Thursday. Protests continued across the country, drawing supporters from indigenous groups and unions across the education, construction and medical sectors.

