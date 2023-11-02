Pakistan’s parliament elections delayed till early February as political and economic crises deepen

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s election oversight body has postponed the country’s upcoming parliament elections for the second time, saying the vote will take place in February. It was originally expected in November and then scheduled for the last week of January. The Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday that the new date is Feb. 8. It comes after the country’s Supreme Court asked the commission to consult President Arif Alvi. Earlier, the commission had sought more time to prepare the vote and redraw constituencies on the electoral map to reflect the latest census.

