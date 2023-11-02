North Korea is closing some diplomatic missions in what may be a sign of its economic troubles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has confirmed that it’s closing some of its diplomatic missions abroad, a move that rival South Korea suspects is likely the latest sign of the North’s economic troubles amid persistent international sanctions. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said Friday it is “either closing or newly opening diplomatic missions in other countries” in line with unspecified changes in the international environment. Earlier this week, the South Korean government said North Korea was moving to close its embassies in Uganda, Angola and Spain, as well as a consulate in Hong Kong, because the sanctions have made it extremely difficult for them to continue illegal activities abroad to earn money for their operating expenses.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.