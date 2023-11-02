National Association of Realtors CEO stepping down; ex Chicago Sun-Times CEO tapped as interim hire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The CEO of the National Association of Realtors is stepping down nearly two months before his planned retirement. The move comes just two days after the trade group was dealt a punishing judgement in federal court over its rules on real estate agent commissions. The Chicago-based NAR said Thursday that Bob Goldberg would be stepping down. Nykia Wright, who is a former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, was tapped to take over on an interim basis, beginning Nov. 20. On Tuesday, a federal jury in Kansas City, Missouri, ordered NAR and some of the nation’s biggest real estate brokerages to pay almost $1.8 billion in damages after finding they artificially inflated commissions paid to real estate agents.

