Minnesota appeals court protects felon voting rights after finding a lower court judge overstepped

A Minnesota appeals court has stepped in to protect voting rights recently granted to felons under a new law. A judge last month declared unconstitutional the new state law restoring voting rights for convicted felons after they complete any prison term. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that the lower court judge overstepped his authority. Mille Lacs County District Judge Matthew Quinn had sentenced two offenders to probation and warned them they no longer were eligible to vote or register. The appeals court undid his action.

