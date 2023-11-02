Jury begins deliberating fate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has begun deliberating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was guilty of fraud in the disappearance of billions of dollars from his customers’ accounts on the cryptocurrency exchange. The jury began deliberating in Manhattan federal court on Thursday afternoon after a judge explained the law that will steer them through seven charges lodged against the 31-year-old California man. Bankman-Fried testified during the monthlong trial that he did not defraud thousands of investors worldwide. He was extradited to New York from the Bahamas last December to face the charges. He’s been jailed since August.

