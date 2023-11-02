Ferry that ran aground off the Swedish coast and leaked oil reported back in harbor

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A ferry that ran aground last month off southeastern Sweden and leaked oil into the Baltic Sea has arrived in a Swedish harbor where its tanks will be emptied. Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported that no new leaks were observed as the Marco Polo was towed into Karlshamn on Thursday. Authorities and volunteers are still cleaning up the shores of southeastern Sweden where more than 500 birds are estimated to have been affected by oil that washed up there. An estimated 50 cubic meters (almost 1,800 cubic feet) of oil and oil waste have been removed so far.

