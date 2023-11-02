Crews begin removing debris amid ongoing search for worker trapped after Kentucky mine collapse
By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY
Associated Press
Crews began the arduous process of removing layers of rubble and debris from a collapsed coal mine preparation plant in eastern Kentucky Thursday. Efforts were part of the continued search for a worker missing since Tuesday night, when the 11-story abandoned building crashed down on two men as it was being demolished. Authorities said Thursday they have not had any communication with the worker since the building collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Inez, a town of around 500. Officials briefly made contact with one of the two trapped men but announced Wednesday he died amid rescue efforts at Martin Mine Prep Plant in Martin County.