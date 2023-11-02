China and Southeast Asia nations vow to conclude a nonaggression pact faster as sea crises escalate

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Diplomats from Chinese and a Southeast Asian group of nations have renewed a pledge to finalize a nonaggression pact for the South China Sea in three years. That’s according to two regional diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. They said the pledge came during a meeting last week in Beijing, where representatives of the region expressed alarm over recent confrontations in the disputed waters. The Philippines has protested what it says are increasingly dangerous and provocative maneuvers by China’s coast guard and navy ships in recent months.

