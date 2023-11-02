Charity says migrant testimonies point to a recurring practice of illegal deportations from Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A leading international medical charity says it has received 50 testimonies from migrants over the past two years that point to a “recurring practice” of alleged secret, illegal and often brutal deportations back to Turkey from two eastern Greek islands. Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, says in a report released Thursday that the forced returns were said to have been carried out by uniformed Greek officers or unknown masked individuals. The report follows charges by charities, activists and Turkish authorities, who allege similar actions in the Aegean Sea and at the northeastern land border with Turkey. Athens has strongly denied the allegations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.