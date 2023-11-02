Skip to Content
Cedar Fair and Six Flags will merge to create a playtime powerhouse in North America

Associated Press

Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. are merging, creating an expansive amusement park operator with operations spread across 17 U.S. states and three countries.  The combined company will include 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties  in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company’s newly formed board will include six directors from Cedar Fair and six directors from Six Flags. The business will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will keep significant finance and administrative operations in Sandusky, Ohio, where Cedar Fair is based.

Associated Press

