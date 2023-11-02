Breonna Taylor’s neighbor testified son was nearly shot by officer’s stray bullets during 2020 raid
By DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The federal trial of a former Louisville police officer charged in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid has begun. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison fired shots during the botched raid that went through Taylor’s apartment and into her neighbor’s dwelling. Hankison is charged with two federal civil rights violations for endangering Taylor, her boyfriend and Taylor’s neighbors. The 10 shots Hankison fired the night of the raid didn’t hit anyone. One of Taylor’s neighbors testified Thursday that she was “scared to death,” as bullets flew into her apartment. Hankison faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Hankson was acquitted last year in state court of endangering Taylor’s neighbors.