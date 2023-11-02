Biden is bound for Maine to mourn with a community reeling from a shooting that left 18 people dead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine to mourn with the community after 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history. It’s the type of trip that is becoming far too familiar. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says that Biden and first lady Jill Biden have traveled to communities “torn apart by gun violence” too many times. The president is expected to pay respects to the victims, meet with first responders and grieve with families and community members impacted by the Oct. 25 shooting.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

