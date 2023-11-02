Bank of England keeps main UK interest rate at 15-year high of 5.25% and cautions over oil prices

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at the 15-year high of 5.25% and indicated that borrowing costs will likely remain at these sort of elevated levels for a while yet especially if oil and gas prices increase sharply in light of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In a statement Thursday, the bank’s nine-member Monetary Policy Committee indicated that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, is set to fall quite dramatically in the next month but will take a while to get toward its 2% target rate over the coming year. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have also held interest rates over the past week.

