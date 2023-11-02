Ballon d’Or winner Bonmatí helped get a win over sexism in Spain. Now it’s time to ‘focus on soccer’

SANT JOAN DESPÍ, Spain (AP) — It’s been a whirlwind last few months for newly crowned Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí with memorable victories on and off the field. Bonmatí helped Spain win the Women’s World Cup and led Barcelona to the Champions League title. But amid the avalanche of trophies and accolades it has also been a fraught time for Bonmati after she and her teammates helped force the ousting of the Spanish soccer federation president and successfully fought a wider battle against sexism in soccer. Now Bonmatí tells The Associated Press she wants to put all her energy back into soccer so she can stay at the pinnacle of the sport she loves. She says “we are all ready to get back to soccer.”

