Arrest made in fatal shooting of Salem State University student

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A district attorney in Massachusetts says police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Salem State University student just days before his first college basketball game. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker says 18-year-old Missael Pena Canela of Salem is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Eighteen-year-old Carl-Hens Beliard was shot in Salem as revelers had crowded the city for its annual Halloween celebration. Salem police arrested Canela on Wednesday evening. He was arraigned Thursday at Salem District Court and pleaded not guilty. Beliard was on the school’s basketball roster. The team’s first game is scheduled for Wednesday.

