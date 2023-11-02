American Ballet Theatre returns to China after a decade as US-China ties show signs of improving
By SIMINA MISTREANU and HAN GUAN NG
Associated Press
SHANGHAI, China (AP) — American Ballet Theatre has returned to China for the first time in a decade, the latest sign that strained U.S.-China relations are beginning to improve. The New York-based company’s 85 dancers prepared for opening night at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Thursday. They are to perform “Classic Old and New,” a program encompassing contemporary as well as classical choreography. The tour marks a revival of cultural exchanges between China and the United States. After four nights of performing in Shanghai, the ballet company will move to Beijing next week, where it will stage its acclaimed version of “Giselle,” a classical romantic ballet, at the National Center for the Performing Arts.