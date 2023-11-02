A Pennsylvania nurse is accused of killing 4 patients, injuring others with high doses of insulin

A Pennsylvania nurse who allegedly gave lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients at health care facilities has been charged with additional crimes. Forty-one-year-old Heather Pressdee was initially charged in May with killing two nursing home patients. She was arraigned Thursday on new counts that include two more homicide charges. She is being held without bail at the Butler County jail. Her lawyer says she’s been cooperating with investigators. The latest charges allege mistreatment of 19 additional patients at five different care facilities since 2020.

By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI and BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press

